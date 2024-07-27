Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly closer than ever and "cherish what they have with each other"

The Princess of Wales returned to public duty this summer, taking part in her first public appearances since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The 42-year-old mother of three has been absent from royal life in 2024, announcing her diagnosis in March, and taking a subsequent break from duties to focus on her recovery in private.

Princess Kate is said to be making “good progress”, crediting her solid network of loved ones for helping her through the past turbulent year.

She has paid particular tribute to her husband Prince William, who she described as "a great source of comfort and reassurance". And according to reports, the couple is stronger than ever as a a result.

“They’ve been reconnecting and are closer than ever," a source explained to Us Weekly , of the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship amid Kate's illness.

“More than anything, they're proud of their marriage and beautiful family," a palace insider reportedly added. “William and Kate are more in sync than ever...They cherish what they have with each other."

“They’re in awe of each other,” another insider has previously explained. “William tells anyone who will listen that he couldn’t do it without Kate, and she echoes that right back.”

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties permanently, but the mother of three did release a personal health statement earlier this year to thank the public for their support.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," read her statement. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me, and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she later added. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.