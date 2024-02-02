The Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery, with Kensington Palace issuing a rare statement last month to confirm that the procedure had been "successful".

And following 14 days in hospital to recover, Kate Middleton returned home to Windsor, where she is continuing her recovery surrounded by her family.

As the Princess of Wales recovers at home in Windsor, she has paused all royal duties, with Kensington Palace announcing that "based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

So too has her husband Prince William, who has postponed all duties and international travel in the initial stages of his wife's recovery, to care for her and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, when the Prince of Wales does return to his duties, it is thought that Kate will have a strong support system around her.

Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, live close by in Bucklebury, Berkshire. As do Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, and James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet, so Kate will be surrounded by family who can help her, particularly with childcare.

“Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren,” a source explained. “And they will be a reassuring presence when she goes back to Windsor to recuperate.”

“She is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home," added another.

Also on hand and adding to the already solid support system is reported to be the Wales family's former nanny, Maria Borrallo, who started working for the family back in 2014. And while she did not move with the family to Windsor, it is thought that the Prince and Princess will have asked their trusted and "beloved" nanny to return during Kate Middleton' recovery.

We will continue to update this story.