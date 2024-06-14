The Princess of Wales has released a personal update on her health in a powerful post

The Princess of Wales announced the news that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in March, asking for "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment.

The 42-year-old mother of three has since taken a temporary step back from royal duties , with it thought that she might not return until 2025 .

However, on Friday, the Princess of Wales made a surprise announcement, giving a positive health update as well as confirming that she would be attending the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations this weekend.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," read Princess Kate's surprise statement. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress," she continued. "But as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she continued. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.