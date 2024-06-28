According to royal experts, Prince William is an even bigger Swiftie than Princess Charlotte

The Wales family is among the most talked-about in the world, with the family of five returning to the spotlight after a quiet start to 2024.

The Princess of Wales is making a gradual return to public duty following her health issues, diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. And as the family of five returns to duty, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are front and centre.

It was Taylor Swift's Eras Tour that saw the royals make the most headlines this week, with Prince William spotted attending the London show's opening night with his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In fact, the royal attendance went viral on social media, with the Mountbatten-Windsors posting a photograph of the royal trio meeting Taylor Swift backstage.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Swift also marked the occasion on social media, posting a snap of the royals taking a selfie with her and Travis Kelce . And in the caption, she dedicated her words to pal Prince William who was celebrating his 42nd birthday that evening.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start!," she captioned the now-viral photograph.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Prince William is known to be a Taylor Swift fan, with online videos circulating after the concert of the future King dancing in the VIP area to 'Shake It Off'.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In fact, according to royal experts, the Prince of Wales might even be a bigger 'Swiftie' than his daughter Princess Charlotte, with William reported to be a friend as well as a fan of the pop star.

"There is clearly a lovely connection between these two," explained royal expert Katie Nicholl via Entertainment Tonight. "But William is not just a fan of Taylor, he's a huge fan of her music, too."

The pair are known to go way back - once performing 'Livin' on a Prayer' with Jon Bon Jovi on stage at a 2013 charity event - something Prince William has spoken about in the past .

"After Jon does his first song, there’s a pause, and [Taylor] turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing,’” Prince William recalled in a 2021 episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk podcast.

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me," he continued. "Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me’. I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah OK, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.

“I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ song, I wake up, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Am I standing on the stage singing when I don’t even know the words?’”

More of this friendship please.

We will continue to update this story.