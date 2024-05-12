Taylor Swift has made a major change to her Eras tour

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world right now, dropping her highly-anticipated new double studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, last month.

"The Tortured Poets Department," Swift announced as she released the album. "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure.

"This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

The long-awaited album (and its 31 new songs) have proven extremely popular, already breaking records.

It's hardly surprising therefore that when the 34-year-old re-started her Eras tour this week in Paris, she updated her setlist to include some of her new hits.

Yes, really. Taylor Swift has made a major change to her Eras setlist, adding seven new songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

The new additions? 'But Daddy I Love Him', 'So High School', 'Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?', 'Down Bad', 'Fortnight', 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived', and 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'.

They have however come at the expense of some of Swift's previous setlist, with the singer removing seven original tracks from her concert.

The discarded tracks are predominantly from Swift's most recent eras, seeing the singer cut 'The Archer', 'Long Live', 'The 1', The last great American dynasty', ''tis the damn season' and 'tolerate it'.

Well, that's that.

We will continue to update this story.