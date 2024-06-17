The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a personal message from George, Charlotte and Louis

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked about in the world - particularly this week, with the family of five returning to the spotlight.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children have kept a low profile this year, following Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis. And choosing to focus on the 42-year-old’s recovery in private, the family has asked for "time, space and privacy".

This weekend however, the family of five returned to the spotlight, attending King Charles’ Trooping the Colour celebrations, and releasing a series of new public messages.

One unexpected post on Sunday saw the Prince and Princess of Wales share a personal message from their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, to honour Father’s Day.

The post in question featured a photograph of Prince William with his arms around his three children on a recent visit to Norfolk. And in a rare move, the caption came directly from the Wales children, reading: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day”, signing it off with a love heart emoji and their initials: “G, C & L.”

This was not the only personal message to come from the Prince and Princess over the weekend, with the royals also giving a long-awaited update on Kate Middleton’s health.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," read Princess Kate's surprise statement on Friday. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress," she continued, later adding that her “treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months."

And while explaining that she is "not out of the woods yet", Princess Kate revealed that she hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer."

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she continued. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.