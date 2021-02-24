Bookies have revealed the baby name they expect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will choose

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news last week that they are officially expecting their second child.

‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,’ a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement, alongside a beautiful black and white photograph.

The news unsurprisingly went viral and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a special nod to Princess Diana, who announced that she was expecting Prince Harry on the very same day, just 37 years before.

According to bookies, there may be more than just one nod to the late Princess of Wales, with ‘Diana’ tipped as the favourite for Sussex baby name predictions.

Betvictor has predicted that Diana is the most likely name for a girl (7/1 odds) and if it’s a boy, the top pick by bookies is Charles (10/1).

Other top contenders are Alice (9/1), Grace (10/1), Isabella (12/1) and Alexandra (14/1) for a girl.

And for a boy, the predictions include Thomas (11/1), Arthur (11/1), Edmund (16/1), and Phillip (20/1).

According to a source via Us Weekly, ‘Meghan is feeling great, happy and healthy’, while ‘Harry is delighted’ and ‘his friends say he has been beaming with pride’.

The source also went on to add that the Sussexes ‘are thrilled to give Archie a sibling and over the moon to be expanding their family.

‘Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy. It’s a dream come true. Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.’

And it’s not just the Sussex couple who are thrilled with the news, with the Queen releasing a surprise statement from Buckingham Palace to express her happiness:

‘Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire royal family are delighted and wish them well.’

Huge congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!