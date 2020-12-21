Princess Diana almost didn’t wear this iconic dress for the sweetest reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you caught the V&A Christian Dior exhibition last year, you’ll have noticed one of the dresses on display belonged to Princess Diana.

It is a navy slip dress, with a black lace trim around the décolletage. It was one of the first John Galliano designs for the house, who had just started as creative director, and was worn Diana wore it to the 1996 Met Gala in New York.

Whilst not as extravagant as one of the many ballgowns she wore to official events, the dress is considered very iconic, as it was a departure from the late Princess’ usual style and marked a new chapter in her life, as her divorce from Prince Charles was finalised.

But the dress almost never happened, according to Mail Online, and it was for quite a cute reason. Apparently Diana was worried she would embarrass her teenage son Prince William by wearing it.

It was ‘so racy, in fact, [she] very nearly didn’t wear the dress to New York’s Met Gala for fear Prince William, then 14, wouldn’t like it being so revealing.’

Luckily, she still ended up attending the event in her Dior gown, and we’re sure the Prince would’ve found her as beautiful as everyone else.