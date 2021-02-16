Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be giving a tell-all interview on Oprah

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to Los Angeles, California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

From sweet updates on baby Archie to news of their new Montecito home, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about.

There was no exception this week, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they are officially expecting their second child.

‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,’ a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement, alongside a beautiful black and white photograph.

According to a source via Us Weekly, ‘Meghan is feeling great, happy and healthy’, while ‘Harry is delighted’ and ‘his friends say he has been beaming with pride’.

In fact, it was reported today that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be taking part in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

According to People, the 90-minute primetime special will air on CBS on March 7, 2021, so there’s not long to wait!

‘Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,’ CBS announced in a statement about the upcoming interview. ‘Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.’

We cannot wait to see this!