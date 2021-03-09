A previously unseen photograph of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been released

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, with the show airing in the UK on Monday evening.

The rare move for the notoriously private couple saw record numbers of viewers.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

Following the interview, a never-before-seen photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went viral, shared by Misan Harriman, friend and photographer of their pregnancy shoot.

The black and white photograph shows Harry and Meghan hugging Archie in their garden with her growing baby bump on show.

‘What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day!,’ Misan captioned the never before seen photograph on Instagram. ‘Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H.’

Well, that’s lovely.