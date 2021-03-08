Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their excitement at expecting a baby girl

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

Last night, saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The couple spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing the sex of their second baby in the interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially expecting a baby girl.

‘To have any child any one or two would be amazing but to have a boy then a girl … what else can you ask for?’ Prince Harry explained.

Huge congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The 90-minute primetime special will air in the UK on ITV at 9pm tonight.