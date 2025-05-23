Prince William and Princess Kate Are “Being Careful Not To Overwhelm Prince George”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have returned to the forefront this year, reclaiming their roles as leaders within the Mountbatten-Windsors. And as Prince William and Princess Kate appear to step up their duties, so too have their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to royal experts, this is a conscious decision, with the Prince and Princess of Wales "gradually" introducing the trio to their future roles.

This is particularly true for Prince George, with the 11-year-old being second in line to the throne. And as such, the young royal has been steadily increasing his public-facing outings.

Most recently, Prince George attended the VE Day Tea Party earlier this month, alongside his parents - with royal experts praising the decision as a “really good move by William and Kate”.

"They are preparing him for public life," royal expert Robert Jobson, author of Catherine: The Future Queen, has since explained to HELLO!, going on to commend the Prince and Princess of Wales for their royal parenting.

“Kids can find it difficult to meet people, shake their hands and look them in the eye, but he does it very well,” Jobson continued. “I think what they're trying to achieve is that he's relaxed in that sort of situation, and I thought it was very successful.

“I think they're trying to be careful not to overwhelm him, because he's at a delicate age,” he added. “But it's very important, given that the late Queen is no longer here, to have that continuity going forward."

"William is trying to normalise it," Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, has previously explained via People. "They're not in denial and there’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case."

He continued: "With George, there's a sense that the priority is that he and his siblings are not put off this, that it's not scary, that it's something that they understand and it’s going to be part of their life.

"There’s a belief to make it as unobtrusive and as normal - if you can call it normal - and as pleasant as possible."

We will continue to update this story.