Ready to Switch Up Your Blonde This Summer? ‘Limoncello Hair’ Might Be the Most Refreshing Trend Yet
It's been called out as the colour of the season––here's why
While blonde hair trends have taken more of a natural turn of late, summertime is usually the period where 'the brighter, the better' becomes the default. And this year is no exception. Once again, we're switching our lived-in, undone balayage for an eye-catching bold blonde in the form of limoncello hair.
Coined by John Frieda trend forecasters and renowned hair colourists Nicola Clarke and session stylist Zoë Irwin, limoncello hair is as it sounds: a beautiful, icy summer blonde that looks just as delicious as a cool, lemony spritz on a hot July day. It's vibrant, fun and yet still not too 'out there,' easily attainable and very wearable for someone who loves to dabble with the bleach but still wants a touch of warmth.
Both Irwin and Clarke looked to Brie Larson's newest shade as their ultimate inspiration. Recently chopping her hair into a stylish and flattering short pixie cut, Larson debuted a bold new colour choice shortly after, signalling it really was all-change for the summer. Describing her colour as 'a real yellow,' the duo interpret limoncello to be a light, bleachy blonde with subtle, watered-down yellow undertones that are reminiscent of our favourite citrus fruit.
"This diluted lemon really suits lots of skin tones and adds a soft warmth," Irwin told me, before adding she believes it's going to become popular amongst those who want "a stand-out colour" and "to not look like anyone else."
They also commented that this new shade demonstrated a move away from grey-toned, silvery blondes of the past several years, and into something that combines more warmth with the coolness, maintaining the appeal of both.
"In a sea of bleaches that have been toned to pure platinum, this is fresh and new," Irwin explains. "It creates a glow: a glow to the skin and to the hair... a real luminosity."
This is not a look to try from home; achieving such a bright blonde should always be the work of a professional, so I'd recommend booking in to see your chosen colourist for this one. Oh, and order a limoncello spritz while you're at it...
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.