Ready to Switch Up Your Blonde This Summer? ‘Limoncello Hair’ Might Be the Most Refreshing Trend Yet

While blonde hair trends have taken more of a natural turn of late, summertime is usually the period where 'the brighter, the better' becomes the default. And this year is no exception. Once again, we're switching our lived-in, undone balayage for an eye-catching bold blonde in the form of limoncello hair.

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) A photo posted by on

Coined by John Frieda trend forecasters and renowned hair colourists Nicola Clarke and session stylist Zoë Irwin, limoncello hair is as it sounds: a beautiful, icy summer blonde that looks just as delicious as a cool, lemony spritz on a hot July day. It's vibrant, fun and yet still not too 'out there,' easily attainable and very wearable for someone who loves to dabble with the bleach but still wants a touch of warmth.

A post shared by Alex Consani (@alexconsani) A photo posted by on

Both Irwin and Clarke looked to Brie Larson's newest shade as their ultimate inspiration. Recently chopping her hair into a stylish and flattering short pixie cut, Larson debuted a bold new colour choice shortly after, signalling it really was all-change for the summer. Describing her colour as 'a real yellow,' the duo interpret limoncello to be a light, bleachy blonde with subtle, watered-down yellow undertones that are reminiscent of our favourite citrus fruit.

"This diluted lemon really suits lots of skin tones and adds a soft warmth," Irwin told me, before adding she believes it's going to become popular amongst those who want "a stand-out colour" and "to not look like anyone else."

A post shared by annalise demmler (@annalisedemmler) A photo posted by on

They also commented that this new shade demonstrated a move away from grey-toned, silvery blondes of the past several years, and into something that combines more warmth with the coolness, maintaining the appeal of both.

"In a sea of bleaches that have been toned to pure platinum, this is fresh and new," Irwin explains. "It creates a glow: a glow to the skin and to the hair... a real luminosity."

A post shared by Maria Andrievskaya (@maria.andrievskaya) A photo posted by on

This is not a look to try from home; achieving such a bright blonde should always be the work of a professional, so I'd recommend booking in to see your chosen colourist for this one. Oh, and order a limoncello spritz while you're at it...