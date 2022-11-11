Prince George will never be King, according to history writer
Will Prince William be the last to take the throne?
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, King Charles III was formally announced as the new monarch and his coronation will be held in May 2023, with the public granted an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion.
The shift in royal roles also means that Prince William, who was given the Prince of Wales title, is now first in line to the throne, and his eldest son, Prince George, is second.
However, while many expect that George will one day rule as the King, one expert has spoken about the belief that William could be the last ruling monarch.
In an interview with The Times (opens in new tab) last year, author and history writer Hilary Mantel said that she believes Prince George will never take the throne, and that his father, Prince William, will be the last King.
She told the publication that her "back of the envelope" guess would be that after King Charles, William will be crowned monarch - but that the line will end there.
She said: "I think it’s a fair prediction, but let’s say I wouldn’t put money on it.
"It’s very hard to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities."
Mantel added that while the late Queen Elizabeth II and the now King Charles have proved their commitment to their roles in the monarchy over the years, the royals family as we know it could end with William.
Mantel, who penned the Wolf Hall trilogy which details 'the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the court of Henry VIII', sadly passed away earlier this year, just weeks after the death of the Queen.
Before Charles was formally announced as monarch and William became the direct heir, it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are hoping to modernise the monarchy by making themselves more approachable during official events and that they hope to do away with 'formal' and 'stuffy' traditions.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
