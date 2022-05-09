Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to change their titles to appear ‘more approachable’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to royal titles, there are lots of rules in place and things can get pretty confusing. Princess Charlotte will never be a Duchess (although she could inherit this iconic title when she’s older) and Prince Louis almost didn’t get a title at all as a result of an old law.

Prince William and Kate Middleton could also see things change when Prince Charles takes the throne with Kate potentially becoming Catherine, Princess of Wales if William is given Charles’ Prince of Wales title.

However, a new report has claimed that William and Kate are planning to shake things up when it comes to how they are received on official duty.

According to The Sunday Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are keen to change their titles whilst on royal business to appear ‘more approachable’ and are hoping to rip up the royal rule book when it comes to traditions such as titles and curtsies and bows.

A source told the publication: ‘They want to be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy and break away with a lot of the tradition.’

The paper claims that the move was inspired by the reaction to their latest royal tour in the Caribbean, which saw protestors gathering to call for the monarchy to apologise for their history of colonialism.

The insider added: ‘When the team arrived back in London the couple had a debrief with aides. They went over everything and pinpointed specific things that went wrong and how to improve moving forward.

‘The general consensus was that the tour seemed out of date, out of touch, too formal and stuffy. So now it’s more ‘Wills and Kate’ instead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge… ‘Just call me Wills’ type of thing.’

They also added that the couple want to ‘try to avoid the bows and curtsies in public’ and ‘focus on a modern monarchy’.