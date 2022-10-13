King Charles III’s coronation will take place on the same date as Archie’s 4th birthday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Is there any better way to celebrate your birthday than watching your grandfather get coronated? Well, that’s exactly what young Archie will be doing, as King Charles III’s coronation is set for Saturday 6th May – the same day as the young royal’s 4th birthday.

The son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is set to celebrate the day while witnessing an iconic moment, as his grandad officially takes the throne.

Buckingham Palace announced the news this week with an official statement announcing Charles’ coronation following the Queen’s tragic passing on September 8th.

The statement said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023. The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Mentioning his wife Camilla, the statement went on to say: “The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

It was thought his coronation would take place on June 2nd – the same date, 70 years ago, that the Queen had her official coronation. However, this new May date means it will fall on the same day as Archie’s birthday.

Traditionally, the new sovereign’s coronation is held within a year of accession, which means Charles’ coronation – thought to be taking place at Westminster Abbey in London – is well within the time frame.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the US earlier this month and were spotted on a date in Santa Barbara together, watching a Jack Johnson concert. It’s not yet been confirmed if the couple will return with their son Archie, and daughter, Lilibet, for the coronation.

But the one question on most people’s lips is – will there be another bank holiday for the Kings coronation?

According to royal sources, it’s still in discussion – but we can hope!