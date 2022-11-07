A new bank holiday has been announced for King Charles’ coronation
The date has been decided for May 2023!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Who doesn't love a bank holiday? Especially when it's in the month of May. A day off work to enjoy the sunshine (hopefully), relax with friends and family or go all out with the Coronation celebrations.
Well, thanks to King Charles coronation, an extra long weekend is on its way in May.
King Charles III coronation at Westminster Abbey is set for Saturday 6th May, the same date as his grandson Archie's fourth birthday.
Now, in addition to the Monday 1st May bank holiday, an extra bank holiday for King Charles' coronation has been announced the following week.
Up until now, everyone has been speculating whether the special occasion will result in a bank holiday for the UK. Now it's time to celebrate, as it's not just a new coin the King's coronation gets us - but an extra bank holiday too!
King Charles' coronation bank holiday will be on the 8th May 2023.
The announcement of the new date finally comes following calls to the government to decide whether to move the May day bank holiday on 1st May to coincide with the weekend of the coronation or to announce an extra day off.
Monday 8th May 2023 as the coronation bank holiday instead of the Friday before the King's coronation avoids clashing with local elections, two days before the coronation on 4th May 2023. To avoid disrupting the elections, the 8th May has been decided instead.
A bank holiday is certainly in order as it is another historical moment for the books. At 73 years of age, King Charles III is making history as the oldest monarch to take the throne.
New prime minister Rishi Sunak said the bank holiday is the perfect time for families to come together to celebrate King Charles coronation.
He said: “The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country.
“In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.
“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”
Get planning those celebrations...
Dionne Brighton is a Trainee Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in London, Dionne got her degree in English Literature at the University of East Anglia with an special interest in Wellness and Feminism. She loves to write about Women’s health and all things female empowerment.
In her spare time you will find her reading a good book, writing in her journal or fuelling her Asos addiction.
She can’t resist a good groove and sing-a-long, (don't expect Dionne Warwick vocals) and loves a trip to the theatre.
-
Black Friday beauty advent calendars 2022: These calendars are all on sale right now
There's something for everyone...
By Grace Lindsay
-
8 best sunrise alarm clocks to help you wake up naturally this winter
Struggling to wake up? We've got just what you need...
By Grace Lindsay
-
You won’t believe the designer behind Carrie Bradshaw’s new favourite heels
We didn't see this coming.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Prince William wasn't as "sad and unfulfilled" as The Crown suggests, expert says
He had happy times among the difficult ones.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's book will "minimise the fallout" with Royal Family, source says
Harry is prioritising staying "true to his principles."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The advent calendars the royal children will no doubt be opening this year
Brb, adding to the wish list
By Dionne Brighton
-
One royal family member is exempt from curtsying
To curtsy or not to curtsy, that is the question...
By Dionne Brighton
-
Meghan Markle's former colleague responds to her Deal or No Deal comments
She was deemed 'briefcase girl' on the show
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Archie and Lilibet's royal titles could be decided on when they turn 18
We'll just have to wait and see.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle reflects on how hard the UK citizenship exam was
She had to ask Harry for help
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet just hit this major milestone
Adorable.
By Iris Goldsztajn