Sources have responded to claims that Prince Albert is paying Princess Charlene to resume duties

Princess Charlene never fails to make headlines, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about women in the world.

Over the past year, Princess Charlene has suffered with health issues, grounding her in South Africa for six months and then leading her to be admitted to a Swiss treatment facility where she remained for a further four months.

Princess Charlene has now returned to Monaco to be with her family and has started resuming royal duties. It hasn’t been smooth sailing however, with reports of marital issues, a series of public absences and sightings of the Princess boarding a private plane in Nice last month.

Reports of marital trouble aren’t uncommon for the couple, with Charlene reportedly trying to escape Monaco three times in the run-up to their wedding and the couple said to have spent their honeymoon in different hotels.

The latest report however involves Princess Charlene resuming her duties this year, with French magazine Voici reporting that Prince Albert paid Princess Charlene £10 million a year to resume her role and appear with him at public functions.

“The Princess did not return at any price,” reports Voici. “She would have had her husband sign an ultra-confidential contract.”

The outlet went on to cite “12 million euros per year” as the cost. This would be £10.2 million.

Sources close to the couple have been quick to rubbish the claims, insisting that Prince Albert “doesn’t have to pay her to stay”.

“Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn’t have to pay her to stay,” a source close to Princess Charlene told Page Six. “After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids.”

Well, that’s that.