Prince Albert has addressed the rumours that he may have infected Prince Charles with coronavirus

Clarence House confirmed the news yesterday that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old royal has been self-isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after moving out of their London residence, Clarence House, amid coronavirus fears.

He is now the third royal family member to be diagnosed. Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for the disease last week, just days after the first royal family member was announced to have contracted it, Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria.

Releasing a statement yesterday, Clarence House explained that Prince Charles had displayed ‘mild symptoms’ of the disease, but ‘remains in good health’.

The statement also revealed that his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had been tested for the disease but the results had come back negative.

‘The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,’ read the official statement. ‘He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’

The statement continued: ‘The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

Rumours have surrounded the diagnosis, with some believing that Prince Albert may have infected the Prince of Wales, with the two attending a Water Aid event on March 10.

People reported that Prince Albert has publicly addressed the rumours today, telling RTL radio that the two were not close enough to each other during the event to have spread the infection.

‘I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands. I was at the other end of the table, way far away,’ he reportedly explained.

‘We nodded hello to one another, so I don’t think I can really be accused of contaminating him. There were a lot of other people around at the congress center and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days.’

Prince Charles has not yet addressed the rumours.