Princess Charlene has had to undergo a ‘final operation’ before she can return to Monaco

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It was a health issue that made her headlines recently however with Princess Charlene reportedly suffering a ‘medical emergency’.

Speaking to People, the Monaco Palace made the following statement:

‘On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection. Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring.’

According to reports, the mother of two ‘collapsed’, before being allegedly ‘rushed’ to Netcare Alberlito Hospital in South Africa where she has been staying. It has since been reported that her condition is ‘stable’ and Prince Albert reportedly told People magazine that his wife was ‘ready to come home.’

This past week however, it was reported that the princess would have to undergo a final operation in South Africa before she can return to Monaco.

‘Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today,’ the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation announced in a statement over the weekend. ‘The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation wishes her the best with this final operation and her recovery process.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene.