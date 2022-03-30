Princess Charlene was forced to miss an important event due to her recovery

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene is no stranger to headlines, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

This past year, it is her health issues that have made headlines, with Princess Charlene suffering a “medical emergency”, resulting in her being grounded in South Africa for six months.

She returned to Monaco six months ago, but within days Princess Charlene was admitted to a Swiss treatment facility where she was treated for emotional and physical exhaustion.

People reported that Princess Charlene was ‘receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco’, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with ‘profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.’

‘[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,’ Prince Albert explained. ‘She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.’

After four months at the Swiss clinic, Princess Charlene has now returned to Monaco, where she continues to recover at the Palace.

It was thought that the Princess might even make her first public appearance since her hospitalisation this week, at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Royal family members and high profile figures gathered from far and wide yesterday to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away last April.

But while Prince Albert joined other members of European royalty in the pews, Princess Charlene was noticeably absent, with royal experts explaining that she would most likely be recovering at the Palace.

The Monaco Palace made a statement after her return home this month, asking for respect and privacy.

“In order for Princess Charlene to achieve a full recovery and as she still needs peace and calm,” read the statement. “The Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected.”

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she recovers.