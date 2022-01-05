Princess Charlene and Prince Albert reportedly spent their honeymoon at separate hotels

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene has made headlines recently for her health issues, with the royal admitted to a treatment facility after returning to Monaco, having previously been grounded in South Africa for six months due to a ‘medical emergency’.

Princess Charlene ‘is receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco’ according to People, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with ‘profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.’

Prince Albert has quashed all rumours of marital problems that Charlene’s disappearance has prompted, insisting that the issue is not their relationship but her health.

This is of course not the first time the couple’s relationship has caused controversy, with reports resurfacing that Princess Charlene tried to escape three times before their 2011 wedding.

According to reports, Princess Charlene tried to leave Monaco multiple times in the run-up to their July wedding, but was stopped, with her third alleged escape attempt reportedly taking place two days before the nuptials.

While the couple did tie the knot in a lavish three-day wedding (apparently costing around £53 million), the press reported that Princess Charlene cried openly throughout the day.

There are even reports that the couple spent their wedding night in separate rooms, with Charlene’s guarded. And this week, reports resurfaced claiming that the couple spent their South Africa honeymoon at separate hotels, a whopping 10 miles from each other.

According to reports, Princess Charlene stayed at Umhlanga Rocks, a luxury beach resort, while Prince Albert is thought to have stayed at the Hilton Hotel in Durban.

‘The explanation is that he wanted to avoid the traffic in the morning to get to early meetings,’ The Daily Mail’s Peter Allen told ABC News at the time. ‘So he stayed there, leaving poor old Charlene 10 miles up the coast at a seaside hotel.’

A Monaco senior courtier was quick to confirm to the Daily Mail, that ‘for practical reasons, it was better [for Prince Albert] to sleep there.’

We will continue to update this story.