Meghan Markle is reportedly launching her own rosé wine and we're here for it

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - particularly since their relocation to Montecito, California.

Yes, the couple may have left the UK, stepping down from their senior royal roles back in 2020, but from their recent Invictus Games tour of Nigeria to their sweet updates of family life with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, they are still more talked about than ever.

It is the launch of Meghan Markle's new American Riviera Orchard brand that has been making the most headlines recently, with the Duchess of Sussex unveiling her new Californian lifestyle brand earlier this year.

The 42-year-old broke the news on Instagram, launching a website by the same name, with a sign-up box to join the waitlist. And while information about the new brand is expected to be released by the Duchess in due course, it is thought that American Riviera Orchard will be a luxury lifestyle brand, with "dozens of products" reportedly in the works.

According to The Guardian , "the brand's trademark filing application includes cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butters. Plus, a second registration application via the publication reportedly "includes stationery, textiles, string bags, yoga gear and a range of pet-related items such as leashes, collars, feeding mats and bird seed".

"It's all the things that are close to [Meghan Markle's] heart - all the things she's passionate about", reported sources via PageSix.com , adding that the Duchess has been working on American Riviera Orchard "for over a year".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has been releasing her American Riviera Orchard products gradually, soft launching her homemade jams and dog biscuits as personal gifts to A-list friends.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And with the brand soon set to be made public, it has even been reported that Markle has chosen her first American Riviera Orchard product to be made available to buy - a line of rosé wine.

The millennial staple is thought to be Markle's drink of choice, so the move to include rosé in American Riviera Orchard's line is a very fitting decision. Not to mention, a strategic one, with many A-list names before her finding great success with their own wine brands - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Kylie Minogue and Cameron Diaz to name a few.

It is not known when the rumoured rosé will be made available to the public, with the Duchess of Sussex still in the process of soft launching her brand, but it is thought that there won't be long to wait.

We will continue to update this story.