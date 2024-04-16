Meghan Markle just revealed the first product from American Riviera Orchard
Is anyone else excited???
Meghan Markle has announced the very first product from her brand American Riviera Orchard — via her bestie Delfina Blaquier.
We can now confirm that the Duchess of Sussex' highly anticipated lifestyle brand, which is set to drop imminently, will carry none other than a very fancy... *drumroll please*... strawberry jam.
This news comes after Blaquier, an influencer and the wife of Prince Harry's polo-playing buddy Nacho Figueras, posted two photos on her Instagram Story: The first simply showed her enjoying some strawberry jam on toast alongside some fresh strawberries and green juice.
While the ARO branding was already on show in the first picture, Delfina made sure it was clear as day in her second Story, which was a portrait-mode pic of the jam jar, whose sleek label read, "American Riviera Orchard, Montecito, 10 of 50" — so we know Meghan is focusing on small-batch production (at least before the brand officially launches).
She captioned it: "Strawberry jam makes me happy," adding, "And I <3 your jam @americanrivieraorchard"
Meghan first announced the brand last month by simply launching a very mysterious Instagram page whose bio reads only: "by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Established 2024"
At the time, The Guardian reported that "the brand's trademark filing application includes cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butters, alongside table place card holders." Other reported items you can expect from ARO are: "stationery, textiles, string bags, yoga gear and a range of pet-related items such as leashes, collars, feeding mats and bird seed."
ARO is reminding fans of Meghan's lifestyle blog, which she closed down when she joined the Royal Family, called The Tig. Fairly unsurprisingly, both The Tig and ARO have been compared to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop — also a California-based lifestyle brand founded by a celebrity.
