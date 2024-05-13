Meghan Markle has opened up about her major style change, and we're here for it

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre this weekend, embarking on a four-day tour of Nigeria, as part of their celebrations to honour the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

And with social media awash with photographs of the duo nailing the tour game, it's hard not to feel nostalgic of their royal tour days.

It is Meghan Markle who has made the most headlines over the four day stretch - with stylists the world-over praising the Duchess of Sussex's elegant wardrobe choices.

And given her previous words about struggling to know what to wear when acting as a working royal family member, experts are concluding that she has found her tour style.

It was the Duchess of Sussex's major style change that made the most news, with Markle starting the tour in a series of neutral looks - a sleek 'Windsor' maxidress by Heidi Merrick, an all-white Altuzarra suit - teamed with Manolo Blahnik pumps, a leaf print Johanna Ortiz dress and a sleek white strapless maxidress by St. Agni.

Mixing it up halfway through the four-day stretch however, Markle swapped out the neutrals and monochromes for bold colours and prints for the second half of the tour.

The first brightly coloured look of the tour was a red Orire dress with a ruffled hem that Markle accessorised with Aquazzura pumps to host the Women Leaders Panel. And next came a Carolina Herrera shirt coupled with a blue striped Aso-Oke wrap skirt, and a sunshine yellow silk Carolina Herrera dress.

Explaining the dramatic wardrobe change, the Duchess told the audience, "it has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour so I can fit in with all of you in your incredible fashion!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle also went on to reveal that she had recently discovered from a genealogy test that she is 43 percent Nigerian, explaining: "Being African-American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically. And it was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means."

