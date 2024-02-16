Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their children's surnames

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are two of the most-talked about people in the world, and from their important statement on child safety and recent trip to the UK, to their relationship with the rest of the fold, the couple never fails to make headlines.

This week was no exception, as the Sussex couple appeared to undergo a major rebrand, relaunching their official website, but changing the name from "Archewell.com" to "Sussex.com".

It was one particular detail from the Sussex rebrand that made the most news however, as the new website revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had adopted new surnames.

Yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have changed their children's surnames, with the miniature royals now listed on the site as "Archie Sussex" and "Lilibet Sussex".

Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, previously had the surnames "Mountbatten-Windsor" - a name shared by the rest of the royal family, but in a huge break from royal tradition, the Duke and Duchess have now given their children the last name "Sussex".

This, according to royal sources, is a move to unify the family of four, with the Sussex family now all sharing the same surname.

And even more surprisingly, insiders have explained that the name change is not actually a recent development, with the shift taking place after King Charles III’s Coronation in May 2023. The news has only broken recently however due to the website update.

“The reality behind the new site is very simple," a source told The Times. "It’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do, and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time."

The source continued: "That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification, and it’s a proud moment.”

