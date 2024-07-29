The Princess of Wales has returned to public duty this summer following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The 42-year-old mother of three - now a leader in the royal family, took a step back from duties in 2024 to recover privately with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And while Princess Kate is now back in the public eye, she has reportedly set clear boundaries for her return, expected to live "under the radar" while she finishes her treatment, with her illness "changing her priorities".

"Before, she used to live her life by the calendar," explained Robert Jobson, author of Catherine, the Princess of wales: The Biography. "And now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after. She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things."

Princess Kate has been praised this year for setting clear boundaries, with many taking it as proof that she has grown into her senior royal role.

However, on closer inspection the Princess of Wales has been strict on her boundaries from her early royal days, reportedly setting rules when joining the fold.

Yes, according to Jobson, Kate had terms for entering the royal family, with Prince William broaching the agreement with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at the time.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“She wouldn't be pigeon-holed into carrying out particular duties," explained Jobson, via MailOnline. "And [she] insisted on eventually having her full quota of maternity leave, away from the glare of the media and public.”

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties permanently, but she has thanked the public for their ongoing support.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," explained Princess Kate in a recent health update. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she later added. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.