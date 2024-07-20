The Wales family has been front and centre this summer, with the Princess of Wales returning to royal life amid her ongoing treatment.

The 42-year-old mother of three has been on a temporary break from public duties in 2024, recovering in private following the news of her cancer diagnosis . And while Princess Kate herself has stated that she is "not out of the woods", she is reported to be making “good progress" .

Her most loyal supporters are said to be husband Prince William and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, who are reported to be pulling out all the steps to look after their mother amid her ongoing treatment.

It is reportedly for this reason that Prince William and Princess Kate are hoping to give their children a summer of fun, offering a "much needed distraction" from their mother's health condition.

This was on full display last weekend, as the two eldest Wales children were treated to a Sunday of sport. Princess Charlotte attended the Wimbledon Gentleman's Singles Final with Princess Kate in her second public appearance of the year. And Prince George travelled to Germany with Prince William to watch England playing in the EUROs final.

"Now more than ever, sports provide a much-needed distraction from the pressures of royal life - and from the harsh reality of the health challenges being faced by Kate and King Charles," explained Royal expert Christopher Andersen in an interview with OK!.

"To say sports plays a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement," he continued. "It's in their blood.

"Kate may be the sportiest royal of all," Andersen later continued. "In high school, she was a star player in hockey and tennis. She's also an accomplished skier, runner and sailor - Kate has always seemed game for anything. What sets her apart from the rest of the royal pack is that she always does it with a smile."

