Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack is set for an exciting new job

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world earlier this year that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a baby, later releasing their son’s first official portraits and announcing his name themselves.

‘We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,’ captioned the Instagram post. ‘Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣’

⁣

‘[Photo taken] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.’

This week, it was Jack Brooksbank that made headlines as it was reported that he was preparing for an exciting new job, set to become director of his family business, Pangaea Land And Property Limited.

‘Now that his father has retired, it’s time for Jack to take over and to take on a more serious role to support his family,’ a royal insider told the Mail.

This role news comes after ‘controversial’ photographs of Jack on a yacht with some women went viral. They were cleared up by his mother-in-law Sarah Ferguson who called Jack a ‘superhero’ and explained that the press were simply twisting photos of him doing his job as an ambassador of Casamigos.

‘He’s just a superhero in my book,’ Sarah Ferguson told HELLO! while promoting her first book, Her Heart For A Compass. ‘He’s a great father, a fabulous husband, and he’s never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back. So for them to make this story is completely fabricated. He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake.’

The royal family has not commented on the news of Jack’s reported role change.