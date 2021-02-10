These are the predicted baby names that Princess Eugenie is choosing between

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world this week that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a baby, and being millennials, they did it with an Instagram post.

While Princess Eugenie simply captioned her post with three blue hearts, her grandmother, the Queen, released an official statement on her own Instagram platform, even adding that she was ‘delighted’.

‘Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present,’ the statement reads. ‘The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.’

It continues: ‘The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.’

The statement on behalf of Princess Eugenie later continued: ‘This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.’

The speculation now surrounds the new arrival’s moniker, with fans keen to know what he will be called.

According to online bookies, the most likely names for Princess Eugenie to be choosing between are Philip, Arthur and James.

While Arthur was initially tipped as the favourite, odds have changed since his arrival, with Philip now in first place at 4/1.

We’ll have to wait and see what name they have chosen.

Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!