Princess Eugenie has released new photographs of baby August

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world earlier this year that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a baby, and being millennials, they did it with an Instagram post.

It came as a surprise to no one therefore that Princess Eugenie also released her son’s first official portraits in a similarly millennial way, posting a photograph of herself and Jack with their newborn to Instagram, and announcing his name themselves.

‘We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,’ captioned the Instagram post. ‘Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣’

⁣

‘[Photo taken] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.’

This week, Princess Eugenie was at it again, taking to Instagram to post a new photograph of her newborn following her 31st birthday.

‘Thank you for the birthday love yesterday❤️,’ she captioned a photograph of the family of three. ‘I got the best present I could ask for!!’

Unsurprisingly the photograph (featuring a monogrammed jumper for August) has gone viral.

Happy birthday to Princess Eugenie!