Prince William helped Kate Middleton with her hair on the day of their wedding

'He's great, he really is'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary yesterday, marking the date as a family while in lockdown at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

‘Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!’, the couple captioned a throwback snap of their 2011 wedding on social media.

Despite the social media tribute, the couple celebrated in private. The world however celebrated in public, with stories and anecdotes from the big day resurfacing online. And from protocol breaks to changing traditions, there was a lot to report on.

There was the fact that Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry were elected Maid of Honour and Best Man – two roles that are not supposed to exist in royal weddings, not to mention the double kiss that the newlyweds performed for the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and of course their choosing to spend their wedding night at Buckingham Palace rather than jetting off for their honeymoon immediately.

It was Kate Middleton’s hair that made the most news however, with the now Duchess of Cambridge breaking a 350-year-old tradition when choosing to wear her hair down.

It emerged this week, that Prince William actually gave Kate a helping hand with her hair on the big day, helping to move a 500-year-old mirror so that his bride could admire her blow dry.

Hair stylist Richard Ward explained to People that he gave her a blow dry in between the wedding ceremony and the Clarence House reception, but needed a bit of help from William.

‘I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair, and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror,’ he explained to People. ‘[William] just said, “Let me give you a hand,” and I said, “No, no, honestly,” but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror — he’s great, he really is.’

Well, that’s lovely.

Happy wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!