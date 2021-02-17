Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Because nobody does a bouncy blow-dry quite like the Duchess of Cambridge

Undeniably, Kate Middleton has given us some of the best royal hair moments in recent years. While Princess Diana’s signature crop (iconic) and Meghan Markle’s tousled waves (swoon), present some tough competition, Kate really is the queen of the regal blow-dry.

While most of us have been pictured sporting a few (read: many) regrettable dos over the years, Kate’s really never put a foot wrong when it comes to hair. Even that sheer dress St Andrew’s ringlet moment still managed to be somehow chic. (The braid!)

Yep, for every amazing Kate Middleton dress moment, there’s an equally good hair one to go with it. Here’s your comprehensive guide to the best of them.

Kate Middleton wedding hair

By choosing to wear her hair down on her wedding day, Kate broke a 350-year-old royal tradition. And if you ask us, it was totally worth it.

Kate kept her hair simple for her trip down the aisle, matching her regal, lace Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress with her signature bouncy blow dry. But according to reports, royal officials were not best pleased about it.

According to royal reporter Ashley Pearson in Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wedding doc William & Kate: The Journey, Kate went explicitly against royal guidance by opting out of the traditional updo. Though we’re guessing there was some degree of compromise involved, given that the duchess instead wore her hair pinned back at each side beneath her veil, for an elegant half-up half-down look, created by hairstylist James Pryce at Richard Ward Salon.

Pryce estimated that it took around two hours to complete the now-iconic style on the day, with the Richard Ward salon terming the look the ‘Demi Chignon’.

‘The focus of the style was Catherine’s unique and individual halo style tiara, set just back from the hairline, which determined the finished look,’ the salon have said.

And apparently, even Prince William got involved in its creation, sweetly stepping in to help at the last minute. (Did some say couple goals?)

Which hair products does she use?

When it comes to products, we trust the patronage of the woman with the most famous head of hair on the planet. So we were surprised (and elated) to find some of our all-time haircare favourites among Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products, too.

According to Allure, the duchess is reportedly a fan of Kérastase’s Bain Satin shampoo and conditioner. This isn’t exactly surprising, given that it has a slew of celeb fans – from Tess Daly to Millie Mackintosh – but can you blame us for being a little bit excited? Both the shampoo and conditioner are relatively affordable, meaning we mere mortals can get tresses that are as glossy as Kate’s.

The duchess’s personal hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker is also said to be a fan of Charles Worthington’s (also affordable) Volume and Bounce range when it comes to styling her signature blow dry. So if you excuse us, we’ll just be stocking up.

Here are some of Kate’s best hair moments to date…