Because nobody does a bouncy blow-dry quite like the Duchess of Cambridge
Undeniably, Kate Middleton has given us some of the best royal hair moments in recent years. While Princess Diana’s signature crop (iconic) and Meghan Markle’s tousled waves (swoon), present some tough competition, Kate really is the queen of the regal blow-dry.
While most of us have been pictured sporting a few (read: many) regrettable dos over the years, Kate’s really never put a foot wrong when it comes to hair. Even that sheer dress St Andrew’s ringlet moment still managed to be somehow chic. (The braid!)
Yep, for every amazing Kate Middleton dress moment, there’s an equally good hair one to go with it. Here’s your comprehensive guide to the best of them.
Kate Middleton wedding hair
By choosing to wear her hair down on her wedding day, Kate broke a 350-year-old royal tradition. And if you ask us, it was totally worth it.
Kate kept her hair simple for her trip down the aisle, matching her regal, lace Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress with her signature bouncy blow dry. But according to reports, royal officials were not best pleased about it.
According to royal reporter Ashley Pearson in Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wedding doc William & Kate: The Journey, Kate went explicitly against royal guidance by opting out of the traditional updo. Though we’re guessing there was some degree of compromise involved, given that the duchess instead wore her hair pinned back at each side beneath her veil, for an elegant half-up half-down look, created by hairstylist James Pryce at Richard Ward Salon.
Pryce estimated that it took around two hours to complete the now-iconic style on the day, with the Richard Ward salon terming the look the ‘Demi Chignon’.
‘The focus of the style was Catherine’s unique and individual halo style tiara, set just back from the hairline, which determined the finished look,’ the salon have said.
And apparently, even Prince William got involved in its creation, sweetly stepping in to help at the last minute. (Did some say couple goals?)
Which hair products does she use?
When it comes to products, we trust the patronage of the woman with the most famous head of hair on the planet. So we were surprised (and elated) to find some of our all-time haircare favourites among Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products, too.
According to Allure, the duchess is reportedly a fan of Kérastase’s Bain Satin shampoo and conditioner. This isn’t exactly surprising, given that it has a slew of celeb fans – from Tess Daly to Millie Mackintosh – but can you blame us for being a little bit excited? Both the shampoo and conditioner are relatively affordable, meaning we mere mortals can get tresses that are as glossy as Kate’s.
The duchess’s personal hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker is also said to be a fan of Charles Worthington’s (also affordable) Volume and Bounce range when it comes to styling her signature blow dry. So if you excuse us, we’ll just be stocking up.
Here are some of Kate’s best hair moments to date…
2005
Graduating from University of St Andrews (and proving that she's always had great hair)
2006
Sporting her signature bouncy blow dry for the wedding of Laura Parker-Bowles and Harry Lopes in Wiltshire
2007
Kate wore her hair blown out shiny and straight at the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival. (Special mention to those throwback sunglasses)
2008
Another K Middy classic from the polo in 2008
2008
And of course we couldn't not mention the iconic roller disco do from 2008
2009
A superb signature moment at the wedding of Nicholas van Cutsem and Alice Hadden-Paton in London
2010
Announcing her engagement to Prince William at St James Palace with the glossiest tresses you ever did see
2011
Sporting a rare pony for a royal visit to Anglesey
2011
Giving us major volume the night before her wedding to Prince William
2011
And of course, her famous 'Demi Chignon' wedding hair by hairstylist James Pryce at Richard Ward Salon
2012
Debuting shorter, face-framing layers at the opening of The Natural History Museum's Treasures Gallery
2013
Showcasing blonde highlights and barely there waves outside the Lindo Wing following the birth of Prince George
2013
Giving us serious voluminous pony envy at the premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in London
2014
Sporting a sleek, neat style while on a school visit in 2014
2015
Another Lindo wing hair triumph, this time following the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015
2015
On a visit to Dundee in 2015, Kate showed off some brand new sweeping side bangs
2016
Another major updo moment for a visit to the Netherlands in 2016
2017
Sporting a shorter, bouncier style while attending the Queen's Birthday Party at the British Ambassadorial Residence in Berlin
2018
Going back to her signature loose waves for her appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing following the birth of Prince Louis
2018
Aside from the fact that this is maybe the cutest photo of all time, Kate's elegant loose waves looked on point for the wedding of Meghan and Harry in 2018
2018
Following Harry and Meghan's wedding, Kate opted for a warm caramel colour in a shorter style
2019
Kate debuted a more golden tone for Charlotte's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London
2020
Giving us major headband envy with this gorgeous, green Lele Sadoughi velvet band on a pre-lockdown trip to Ireland in March 2020
2020
Kate opted for a pared back half-up half-down do for a post-lockdown visit to a Norfolk garden centre in June 2020
2020
2020
Kate sports yet another timeless half-up half-down do during a visit to Cardiff Castle in December.