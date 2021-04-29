How will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From Kate Middleton’s handy face mask trick to the news that the Duke and Duchess are hiring an important new role for their team, the Cambridge couple make non-stop headlines, especially since their relocation to Kensington Palace.

This week, it wasn’t their special day out in the new Sandringham Park that made headlines or the video of the couple playing with lambs in Darlington. Instead, it was the Cambridges’ wedding anniversary, with Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrating 10 years of married life today.

’10 years’, captioned a sweet photograph that the couple posted to Instagram, taken by Chris Floyd, alongside the bride and groom emojis.

They later posted another photograph to social media from the recent shoot, captioning the loved-up snap: ‘Taken this week ahead of the Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary’.

While the Duke and Duchess have posted these sweet snaps, it is thought that they won’t otherwise be celebrating the day publicly, marking the occasion as a family instead.

The Cambridges are currently based in Kensington Palace, so a scaled-back family meal might be in order, with the couple known to be a fan of a homemade celebration dinner.

In fact, for their one-year anniversary, Kate reportedly cooked William fish en papillote (fish cooked in parchment paper) – a sweet take on the tradition that first wedding anniversary gifts should be made out of paper.

As per the same tradition, the present for a 10-year anniversary is tin, so who knows what they will be eating.

Prince William is known to be an excellent gift-giver, with the Duke reportedly gifting his wife sapphires more than any other stone, so perhaps a piece of jewellery is on its way?

Either way, we’re sure they will have a lovely day.

Happy 10th wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess!