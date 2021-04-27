Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their children for a special day out

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From Kate Middleton’s handy face mask trick and the news that the Duke and Duchess are hiring an important new role for their team, the Cambridge couple make non-stop headlines, especially since their relocation to Kensington Palace. It is their children however that get the world talking the most.

This past week has been no exception, from Prince Louis birthday and sweet portraits, to Prince George and Princess Charlotte returning to school at Thomas’ Battersea after the Easter holidays.

The Cambridges made news this week as the Duke and Duchess took their three children on a special day out.

The family of five were spotted enjoying a day out in the sun together in the new Sandringham play park on the Queen’s Norfolk estate.

The park has a special connection with the family, based on Kate’s Back to Nature Garden at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show.

The garden, inspired by Kate’s, was reportedly designed with the same ethos – to encourage children to immerse themselves in nature.

‘Kate is aware of screen time and tries to limit the children being exposed to too much,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine. ‘When the children have a break, she takes them outside, come rain or shine.’

Well, this is lovely.