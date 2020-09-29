Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break their silence on reports of a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ reality TV series

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, from politics to Hollywood.

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a duo made news as they signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now officially Hollywood producers.

According to The New York Times, Harry and Meghan have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix, and will be creating content, including children’s programmes, TV shows, docuseries, documentaries and feature films.

The couple reportedly announced in a statement: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.’

Recent reports emerged that included in the Netflix deal was a future ‘fly-on-the-wall’ reality series about Harry and Meghan.

This is something that they have broken their silence on this week, with a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan telling HELLO!: ‘The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.’

A Netflix spokesman has also opened up about the news, telling Press Association: ‘The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.’

Either way, we’re looking forward to seeing what these two achieve!