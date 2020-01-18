Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be losing their royal titles

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ the statement read. ‘We intend to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’

The statement continued: ‘It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’

Royal fans have since been speculating what this will mean for the couple’s royal status and whether they will lose their royal titles.

Today it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal from the Palace.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

‘As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments.’

The statement continued: ‘They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

‘The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements.

The statement concluded: ‘There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security. This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to comment.