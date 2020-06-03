Prince George and Princess Charlotte are making an important change this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, this past few weeks have been all about Kate and Wills.

It is their homeschooling duties that have made the most news however, as Kate and William have been open about sharing the workload equally.

Last week, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined school children up and down the country in enjoying their half term holiday, having a whole seven days off to relax.

This week however, the two miniature royals have seen a big change, moving back to homeschooling – something the Duchess of Cambridge explained can cause a bit of trouble.

‘We’re stuck into homeschooling again,’ Kate explained in a video chat last month. ‘George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!’

Well, this is something we can all relate to.

Royals – they’re just like us!