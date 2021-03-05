Kate Middleton has just received some very exciting family news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, but while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis often steal the limelight with their signature sass and royal waves, it’s their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made non-stop news recently, from their relocation to their Anmer Hall home where they are currently on lockdown to their homeschooling duties for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

This week it was Kate Middleton who got the world talking in particular as she received some exciting family news.

Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is confirmed to be expecting her second baby.

Pippa, 37, and her husband James, 45, welcomed their first baby, Arthur, in 2018 at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital, and according to her mother Carole, they are now expecting their second.

Speculation around Pippa’s pregnancy started in December, something Carole confirmed this month in her cover interview for Good Housekeeping‘s April issue.

When asked about her hopes for the year ahead, Carole announced: ‘I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family.

She continued: ‘I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.’

So, there we have it!

There are no details yet with regards to the due date or sex of the baby, but it looks like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are going to have another cousin to play with soon!

Huge congratulations to Pippa Middleton!