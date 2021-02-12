Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaids dress included a sweet nod to her sister Kate

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

At the April 2011 royal wedding, all anyone could talk about of course was Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, created by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

The dress was made with ivory and white satin gazar, and the skirt mimicked an opening flower thanks to white satin gazar arches and pleats, and the train measured 2m70 (about 8.8ft).

The designer also created the Duchess’ sumptuous evening wedding gown, a strapless A-line gown with a sweetheart neckline and a crystal-embellished belt.

But what few people know is that she actually designed a third wedding look that day, but not for Kate, for Pippa, and that dress deserves much more attention.

It was made of a heavy, ivory satin-based crepe and featured an elegant cowl front. But the best bit about it is that it featured a sweet nod to the bride Pippa’s sister.

At the back of it were the same button details and lace trims as the bride’s dress, thus linking them together.

Kate’s buttons weren’t as conspicuous as they were hidden under her hair and veil, but you can see them in the picture above. Charming.