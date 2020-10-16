Kate and Pippa Middleton have a very special reason to celebrate this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly spend the most time in front of the cameras, but it is the Cambridge children that get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling.

This week it was Kate Middleton that made the most news as it emerged that she and the Middleton family had a very special reason to celebrate.

The celebration in question? Pippa Middleton’s son Arthur’s second birthday, falling on 15th October.

Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton are known to be very close, and now that they both have children that turned two this year, with Prince Louis born in April, we’re sure that they are closer than ever.

There’s no word how the Middleton family will be celebrating, but with Kate and Pippa both based in London and their parents residing in Bucklebury, Berkshire, we’re sure there’s a family gathering on the cards.

Pippa and her husband James welcomed Arthur Michael William Matthews on 15 October 2018, with the couple tying the knot in May 2017.

Happy birthday to Arthur!