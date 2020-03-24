Meghan Markle has received an extremely unusual job offer

Here's everything to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

Amid the backlash they have faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking forward to having a bit more privacy and stepping back, moving to Canada with their baby.

Now, the couple are apparently looking forwards, with reports that Meghan is thinking about her career.

‘Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,’ a source announced via Us Weekly earlier this year. ‘It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.’

This was followed by rumours that Meghan could be entering into reality TV and the reports that she had been snubbed for a Disney voiceover.

This week, it emerged that Meghan Markle had received an extremely unusual job offer – a voiceover job in The Simpsons.

Yes, really.

The Simpsons’ showrunner, Al Jean, told Radio Times that Meghan would always be welcome on the show.

‘We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan,’ he explained. ’I hear she wants to do voiceover work, so if they’re reading this, give us a call.’

Well, that’s that.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet commented.