Meghan Markle apparently has some secret visits planned in London

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’. Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie, returning in the next weeks to carry out their final duties as senior royal family members.

Yes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been called back to London to attend the Commonwealth Day service, on March 9, also carrying out their last official events as royals. The couple will no longer represent the Queen at home or abroad from 1 April.

It has been revealed however that Meghan Markle will be paying a few secret visits to her patronages during her stay in London.

Yes, according to a source via Harper’s Bazaar, Meghan will be ‘conducting something private and patronage-related meetings during her time in London.’

There’s no word as to whether the Duchess will post about these visits on social media.

Either way, we’re looking forward to having the Duke and Duchess back in the capital!