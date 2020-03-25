This will reportedly be Meghan Markle’s official surname soon

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie, returning recently to carry out their final duties as senior royal family members.

While the couple have lost their royal status, they will retain their titles, with Harry and Meghan most commonly known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But according to recent reports, Meghan Markle might be getting a new surname after the split from the royal family becomes official.

Yes, really.

With the couple moving away from their Sussex title, it is thought that Meghan might drop her ‘Sussex’ surname and go by the wider family’s moniker, Mountbatten-Windsor – a surname used by both her husband and her son.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the former Suits actress will become Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, but it does have a lovely ring to it.

The couple will no longer represent the Queen at home or abroad from 1 April.