Here’s everything to know about Kate Middleton’s exciting new TV project

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Over lockdown, the Duke and Duchess’ roles elevated – something that has continued during the return to normality.

Yes, from their relocation to Kensington Palace to the Cambridge children’s return to school, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been all anyone can talk about.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge who makes the most headlines, especially lately around a rumoured TV project that is reportedly in the works.

Yes, the Duchess of Cambridge is reported to be in ‘early talks’ with TV bosses.

What is Kate Middleton’s TV project?

The TV project in question is reported to be a documentary on early childhood development. And while it looks like a go-er, sources have been quick to explain that nothing has been commissioned just yet. It appears that the talks so far have been ‘for preliminary and research purposes’.

‘Catherine is very interested in a programme,’ a source told the Mail. ‘She thinks it could be a really significant way to explore an important subject. She’s been very impressed with William’s efforts and knows how much he enjoyed making his Earthshot series.’

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.