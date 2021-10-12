Princess Diana was reportedly Kate Middleton’s childhood style icon

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While Princess Diana may no longer be with us, the royal family has made sure her legacy lives on, whether it’s through her sons’ charity work, the wedding flowers carried by her daughters-in-law or in the middle names of her two granddaughters.

The most frequent way that she is paid tribute to however has to be through fashion, with Kate Middleton in particular never missing an opportunity to pay homage to Princess Diana’s style.

From pie crust collars and maternity dresses to red carpet gowns, the opportunities are endless, with Kate’s gold 007 dress for the latest James Bond premiere being the most recent tribute.

‘Kate had her own Bond girl moment at the No Time to Die premiere,’ a royal source explained to Us Weekly recently. ‘She oozed confidence and old school Hollywood glamour.’

The source then went on to open up about Diana’s style influence on Kate in general, something that reportedly started long before her days as a royal.

‘Kate admired Diana’s taste in fashion before William came into her life,’ the source explained. ‘During her school days she’d tell friends that Diana was her style icon.’

The source continued: ‘It would be wrong to say that Kate is trying top Diana as the royal family’s best dressed. A more accurate description is that she is taking inspiration from the late Princess and wanted to pay homage to on the night of the No Time to Die premiere by channeling the dress Diana wore at the View To A Kill premiere.’

Well, that’s lovely.