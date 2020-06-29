Kate Middleton expresses how much she misses her family during lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, isolating people to their homes, cancelling events and postponing travel plans.

No one is exempt from these guidelines, not even the royal family, with the Mountbatten-Windsors isolating in different parts of the United Kingdom during lockdown, unable to see each other.

The Queen and Prince Philip are on lockdown in their Windsor Castle home and tended to by a skeleton staff. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are living in Balmoral, Scotland. Prince William and Kate Middleton are spending lockdown in their Norfolk home, Amner Hall. And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

The royal family – like all of us – have been communicating virtually, celebrating milestone moments – from birthdays to anniversaries – with communal video calls. But nothing beats the real deal of seeing each other in person, something the royal family have opened up about, explaining that they are ‘desperately missing each other’.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge who made the most news this week, as she recently confessed that she ‘misses’ her family and is desperate to see them as lockdown eases.

While visiting a garden centre in Norfolk as part of her first official post-lockdown visit, Kate asked locals if they were apart from any family members, explaining: ‘I’ve yet to see my family as they’re about three hours away in Berkshire, so I haven’t seen them and I miss them.’

This comes after Prince Charles made a similar confession, explaining in a video interview on Sky News’ After The Pandemic: Our New World that he just wants to hug his family members.

‘Well it’s terribly sad,’ Prince Charles explained of not seeing his family. ‘But fortunately at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing. But it isn’t the same is it. You really want to give people a hug.’

