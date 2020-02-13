Kate Middleton meeting an alpaca is the sweetest thing you’ll see all day

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who made news this week however as it was rumoured that they were about to announce some very important news – an upcoming visit to Australia as part of the bushfire recovery tour.

Kate was already a conversation topic this week as photographs of her meeting an alpaca did the rounds on the internet.

Yes, during a recent visit to The Ark Open Farm in County Down, Northern Ireland, Kate spent time with an alpaca, and to say it has gone viral would be an understatement.

‘Today The Duchess of Cambridge has taken her UK-wide #5BigQuestions survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, starting with a visit to @TheArkOpenFarm in County Down, Northern Ireland,’ the Kensington Royal Instagram account captioned the photographs.

‘The #5BigQuestions Survey aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come – visit the link in our bio to fill out the survey.

‘At the farm The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years.’

The caption continued: ‘What we experience in our earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners.

‘The ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes.’

This is lovely.