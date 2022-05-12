Lip readers have revealed what Johnny Depp’s lawyer told him before they celebrated in court

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has been in progress since 11 April.

Depp is suing his ex-wife, arguing that Heard defamed him in an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, entitled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Subsequently, Depp is suing Heard for defamation and asking for $50 million (£38.7 million) in damages. Heard is counter-suing him for $100 million (£79.5 million).

The ongoing legal battle has dominated the headlines, with Johnny Depp’s reaction to Heard’s testimony last week making the most news so far.

During her time on the stand, Heard alleged that Depp was abusive and recounted an alleged fight between him and her sister Whitney on a staircase. She then referenced his previous relationship with supermodel Kate Moss, who he dated from 1994 to 1997.

“She threw herself in the line of fire,” Heard recalled of the alleged 2015 incident between Depp and her sister. “She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her… I don’t hesitate and wait. I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

It is Depp’s reaction to this testimony however that made the most news, as his legal team appeared to celebrate her mention of his ex girlfriend’s name.

The footage, shared by the Law and Order network, shows Depp’s attorney Ben Chew fist pump at his colleagues, and whisper excitedly in Depp’s ear.

Lip readers have since revealed what Chew reportedly told Depp: “Don’t react. This is perfect!”

It is not yet known why Depp’s legal team celebrated, but next week it will be made clear when Heard is cross-examined by Depp’s team.

It is thought that Depp’s team have evidence that disprove the rumoured incident between Depp and Moss. Others however believe that the mention of Moss’ name has opened a door on ex partners being brought into the case.

“When a lawyer gets excited about something you said and they have to cross-examine you, you should be scared,” one viewer commented on the video.

The defamation trial is ongoing.

We will continue to update this story.