Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial just took a bizarre turn

“You asked us. Let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017,”

As you’ve seen in our coverage of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial, the actor is currently suing his former wife for $50 million on the grounds of defamation.

Depp claims that Heard has sabotaged his career after calling him a “wifebeater” and claiming to be a domestic violence victim in a Washington Post article.

The lawsuit is currently taking place in Virginia and being live-streamed, meaning anyone can watch. It has become the subject of intense scrutiny over the last couple of weeks.

Now, one key fact Heard has claimed in the trial is being debunked – on TikTok, of all places.

During court proceedings, Heard claimed to have used a colour correcting make up palette manufactured by brand Milani. Her lawyer detailed that that specific concealer was what she used to cover up bruises following alleged domestic violence at the hands of Depp.

“This was what she used,” said Heard’s lawyer to the judge, while gesturing to the Milani palette.

“She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colours for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different colouring and how she would use [this] to touch those up to be able to cover those.”

Yet now, the brand have shared a video on social media – in what some are calling an “epic clapback” – to detail that the palette used in the court case was only available to buy from 2017.

Heard claims the abuse took place and she used the palette to cover up bruises from 2012 to 2016 – a year prior to when the brand say it was available to buy.

The video has been viewed 4.9 million times so far. You can view it on TikTok here.

“You asked us. Let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017,” they wrote in the video. “Take note: Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, got divorced 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017.”

Replying to fans in the comments, a brand rep simply added: “We are here to provide the facts of the case.”

Neither Depp nor Heard have commented on the video. The trial continues – more as we have it.